Shahid Kapoor posted an unbelievably hot photo of himself on Instagram. Like really, really hot.
Those abs 😍😍😍
His gorgeous wife Mira had similar feelings –
Yeh pyaar na hoga kam, sanam teri kasam!
Check Out Mira’s Comment On Shahid Kapoor’s Hot Photo
