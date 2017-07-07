Check Out Mira’s Comment On Shahid Kapoor’s Hot Photo

Shreemi Verma Jul . 7 . 2017
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor posted an unbelievably hot photo of himself on Instagram. Like really, really hot.

Favere favere kaam chaloo hai. 😘

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Those abs 😍😍😍

His gorgeous wife Mira had similar feelings –

Mira Kapoor
Source: Instagram @shahidkapoor

Yeh pyaar na hoga kam, sanam teri kasam!

0
TAGS
Mira Kapoor Shahid Kapoor
COMMENTS
More Bollywood
Samara and Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood

Aww! Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Dancing To Galti Se Mistake Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today
Jul . 7 . 2017
1

Bollywood

"I Need Her In My Life" - Ranbir Kapoor On Katrina Kaif
Jul . 7 . 2017
20
Gauri Khan

Bollywood

Gauri Khan Looks Extremely Hot In This New Photo!
Jul . 7 . 2017
4
Guess Who

Television

Indian Actor Arrested For Killing His Girlfriend
Jul . 7 . 2017
4
Guess Who?

Bollywood

"People Don't Want To Work With Me Because My Boobs Are Too Big" - Actress Talks About Losing Work
Jul . 7 . 2017
9

Bollywood

Here's What Sridevi's Younger Daughter Khushi Wants To Pursue In The Future
Jul . 7 . 2017
11

Bollywood

Aww! Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Were Spotted Together Again On His Birthday
Jul . 7 . 2017
8

Bollywood

New Kid On The Block: Ranbir Kapoor's Baby Brother Aadar Jain Is A Cutie
Jul . 6 . 2017
22

Bollywood

5 Things We Absolutely Loved About Vivo SIIMA 2017
Jul . 6 . 2017
4

Bollywood

Tiger Shroff's Recent Statement About His Female Co-stars Has Landed Him In Trouble!
Jul . 6 . 2017
13

Bollywood

This Bollywood Actress' Latest Instagram Photos Are Too Hot To Handle!
Jul . 6 . 2017
5
Kareena Kapoor Khan (BohoStar)

Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Cracks The Same Katrina Kaif Joke With Salman Khan & Ranbir Kapoor
Jul . 6 . 2017
50
VIEW MORE