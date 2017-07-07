Editor’s Picks: 9 Must-Haves To Keep You Looking Like A Wet Mop This Monsoon

Hrishitaa Sharma Jul . 7 . 2017
Don’t get me wrong, I love the rainy season. It makes everything look cleaner and artistic, but such appreciation can only come from within if you are prepped up for the down pour. Since I have the below list of must-haves you need to survive Monsoon, I thought I should share it with you. So, go ahead and enjoy this gorgeous season with no troubles at all! Here’s all you need:

1. Animal Print Umbrella

Animal Print Umbrella | Image source: TheLabelLife.com
2. Rubber Flip-Flops

Havaianas Women's Rubber Flip-Flops And House Slippers | Image source: Amazon.in
3. Skinny Belt

MARIOS skinny belt | Image source: Farfetch.com
4. Raincoat 

Columbia Peach-Coloured Sleeker Hooded Outdoor Rain Jacket | Image source: Myntra.com
5. Rain Boots

Havaianas Women's Galochas Hi Metallic Rainboot Rain Boot | Image source: Amazon.in
6. Waterproof Eye Pencil

Contour Eye Pencil 12hr Wear Waterproof Sephora 0.04 Oz Starry Sky | Image source: Amazon.in
7. Waterproof Mascara

L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics Voluminous Butterfly Sculpt Waterproof Mascara | Image source: Amazon.in
8. Monsoon Floral Dress

Embroidered Acid Wash Skater Dress | Image source: Koovs.com
9. Rain Jacket 

Columbia Green Arcadia Camouflage Print Hooded Outdoor Rain Jacket | Image source: Myntra.com
So if you’ve got the above items sitting in your closet, you can totally win Monsoon this year. Stay tuned for our next Editor’s Pick to get your fashion updated. If you want a more extensive list of products then check out the below link.

