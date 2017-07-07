Editor’s Picks: 9 Must-Haves To Keep You Looking Like A Wet Mop This Monsoon

Don’t get me wrong, I love the rainy season. It makes everything look cleaner and artistic, but such appreciation can only come from within if you are prepped up for the down pour. Since I have the below list of must-haves you need to survive Monsoon, I thought I should share it with you. So, go ahead and enjoy this gorgeous season with no troubles at all! Here’s all you need:
1. Animal Print Umbrella
2. Rubber Flip-Flops
3. Skinny Belt
4. Raincoat
5. Rain Boots
6. Waterproof Eye Pencil
7. Waterproof Mascara
8. Monsoon Floral Dress
9. Rain Jacket
So if you’ve got the above items sitting in your closet, you can totally win Monsoon this year. Stay tuned for our next Editor’s Pick to get your fashion updated. If you want a more extensive list of products then check out the below link.