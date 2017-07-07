Here’s What Mira & Shahid Kapoor Are Planning For Misha’s First Birthday!

Misha Kapoor

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor‘s adorable li’l girl Misha will turn one next month, on August 26. Can you believe that?! It’s soon going to be one year since Shahid turned dad to this cutie!

RepostBy @mira.kapoor: "Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there" A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:11am PST

You would think the parents are planning an elaborate bash to ring in their baby’s first birthday, but Shahid & Mira have no such plans. A DNA report stated Mira saying:

I think we’re going to go on a picnic. We just want a small little picnic in the park with my sister’s kids, our parents. It should be something that we will remember. We want to keep it simple.

Sounds so much fun!