Here’s What Sridevi’s Younger Daughter Khushi Wants To Pursue In The Future

Shreemi Verma Jul . 7 . 2017
Khushi Kapoor

In an interview to DNA, Sridevi spoke at length about her comeback, her career and her daughters. While we all know Jhanvi is making her Bollywood debut soon, Sridevi revealed what her younger daughter Khushi wants to do (no, not Bollywood as of now).

Khushi says she wants to get into modelling. Pehle, she wanted to become a doctor. Phir doctor se lawyer and now it’s modelling. So, I am waiting for the shock to happen.

But Sridevi seems pretty sure that eventually, her younger daughter will end up doing movies only –

Thanks to Jhanvi, we are now more comfortable with the idea of Khushi (in films) too.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments below!

