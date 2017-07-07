Ishaan Khattar Posted A Beautiful Family Photo On Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput’s Second Anniversary

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married for 2 years now! Yes, it’s been 2 years since they tied the knot, became parents to baby Misha and they still seem like a newly married couple to us. 2-year hitch, what’s that?
Shahid’s baby brother Ishaan Khattar took to Instagram to wish his “brotherjaan” and “bhaabidoo” a happy anniversary with a cute photo from their wedding.
Take a look:
Very innovative names, I have to say! And they do fit together like a puzzle. Happy anniversary, Shahid & Mira! :)