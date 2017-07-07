“I Need Her In My Life” – Ranbir Kapoor On Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

A lot has been said about Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif‘s relationship. I honestly don’t understand all this hype surrounding it because at the end of the day, it’s their personal matter and we’re never going to know what goes on behind closed doors. And we don’t need to either.

But a lot of rumours have been going around saying Ranbir and Katrina can’t stand each other and that things between the two have turned sour and ugly. Now, in a recent interview with India Today, Ranbir came forth and dismissed these rumours saying that Katrina will always be an important part of his life.

Here’s an excerpt.

I have been working with Katrina since my third film – Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani. I really enjoy my creative partnership with her. The people that we are, we come with the intention to give the best to our work. I don’t think we have every carried personal baggage to the set and that’s the way it should be. Films are an expensive medium. It’s other people’s time and money, there are hundreds of people who are dependent on you. And my relationship with Katrina, whatever has been said or written by the media or the conjectures, it has always been a very positive one. I don’t think I can miss having her in my life. I need her in my life. She has such a positive influence on me, as a person and as an actor, and she’ll continue being that. That’s what it is. There is nothing like not talking to each other or not showing up. It was a lot of hard work not just by me but also by her. She is equally as important in the film as I am. She has stood by this film for three and a half years. She is like the producer of this film. I am very grateful for that partnership I have with her. I admire it.

Aww! That’s sweet. :) And there you have it, straight from his mouth.