PHOTOS: This Bollywood Celebrity Has Undergone A Major Transformation After Losing 85 Kgs In One Year & A Half!

Ganesh Acharya has been the reason behind some of the best dance moves in Bollywood. From choreographing Katrina Kaif in Chikni Chameli to Govinda’s iconic dance moves – he has done it all. In case you don’t follow Ganesh on Instagram – let us tell you that he has undergone major transformation recently. Having lost 85 kilos (yes, you read that right), Ganesh is looking fitter and better than ever. He chronicled his entire weight loss journey on Instagram, and the change is phenomenal.

From this:

To this:

Mi Vishwanath 👍 A post shared by Pursue what you preach🗣 (@ganeshacharyaa) on May 25, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Amazing, isn’t it?!

The actor had gained 30-40 kgs for his home production Hey Bro, and had almost reached 200 kgs. After consistently working out for the past 1 year and a half, the results are for everyone to see.

Check out a few more photos here:

G A 😤 A post shared by Pursue what you preach🗣 (@ganeshacharyaa) on May 26, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

1st rain ☔️ wow😘😘😘😘😘 A post shared by Pursue what you preach🗣 (@ganeshacharyaa) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

An AMBITION can only be fulfilled by having a fare And square ASPIRATION…… A post shared by Pursue what you preach🗣 (@ganeshacharyaa) on Apr 29, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

A B C D 😎 A post shared by Pursue what you preach🗣 (@ganeshacharyaa) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

My luv my Sumaya happy birthday 😘😘😘😘😘 A post shared by Pursue what you preach🗣 (@ganeshacharyaa) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:34am PDT

Truly incredible!