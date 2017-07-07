PHOTOS: This Bollywood Celebrity Has Undergone A Major Transformation After Losing 85 Kgs In One Year & A Half!

Ganesh Acharya

Ganesh Acharya has been the reason behind some of the best dance moves in Bollywood. From choreographing Katrina Kaif in Chikni Chameli to Govinda’s iconic dance moves – he has done it all. In case you don’t follow Ganesh on Instagram – let us tell you that he has undergone major transformation recently. Having lost 85 kilos (yes, you read that right), Ganesh is looking fitter and better than ever. He chronicled his entire weight loss journey on Instagram, and the change is phenomenal.

From this:

Ganesh Acharya
Ganesh Acharya

To this:

Amazing, isn’t it?!

The actor had gained 30-40 kgs for his home production Hey Bro, and had almost reached 200 kgs. After consistently working out for the past 1 year and a half, the results are for everyone to see.

Check out a few more photos here:

Truly incredible!

