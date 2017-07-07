This Popular TV Couple Is Headed For A Divorce After An Year Of Being Separated

Sukriti Gumber Jul . 7 . 2017
Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian D’Sena

Vivian D’Sena and Vahbiz Dorabjee sadly parted ways last year due to reasons best known to them. Vivian told the media that a divorce is out of question for them, which led us to hope for a reconciliation. However, a year later, the couple is headed for a divorce as they reportedly could not solve their differences.

A few days ago Vahbiz was in the news for allegedly dating her ex Pankit Thakkar again – who also happens to be her business partner. Speaking to BL about her divorce, she said:

Vivian is a closed chapter and we have both moved on. There is nothing to be said about our relationship now. Of course, I’ll be cordial with him if we bump into each other, but that’s about it; the marriage is over. We are both very busy with our work and our careers are our priority now.

Vivian and Vahbiz have been together for 6 years, of which they were married for 3. The news will surely disappoint their fans. We wish them all the best for their future!

5
TAGS
Vahbiz Dorabjee Vivian Dsena
COMMENTS
More Television

Television

This Popular TV Actress Is Rocking A Bikini On A Beach In Mauritius!
Jul . 7 . 2017
0
Guess Who

Television

Indian Actor Arrested For Killing His Girlfriend
Jul . 7 . 2017
7

Television

Spoiler Alert: The Real Reason Behind Pihu's Unusual Behaviour In Ye Hai Mohabbatein
Jul . 6 . 2017
8

Television

Photos: Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Looked Gorgeous On The Red Carpet
Jul . 5 . 2017
25
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Television

Wow! Here's How Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Thanked Their Team Post Nach Baliye
Jul . 5 . 2017
93

Television

More Details Emerge From Mandana Karimi's Domestic Violence Case
Jul . 5 . 2017
19

Television

Ouch! Ranbir Kapoor Took A Dig At Katrina Kaif's Acting Skills
Jul . 5 . 2017
27

Television

This Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi Actor Is Making A Comeback On Television After 7 Years
Jul . 4 . 2017
2
Mandana Karimi

Television

Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Mandana Karimi Filed A Domestic Violence Case Against Her Husband
Jul . 4 . 2017
96

Television

This Actress Says She Found What Oral Sex Means On The Sets Of Her Show
Jul . 4 . 2017
9

Television

This Picture Of VJ Anusha & Karan Kundra Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale
Jul . 3 . 2017
14

Television

This Key Character Will Soon Make An Exit From Dil Boley Oberoi
Jul . 3 . 2017
13
VIEW MORE