This Popular TV Couple Is Headed For A Divorce After An Year Of Being Separated

Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian D’Sena

Vivian D’Sena and Vahbiz Dorabjee sadly parted ways last year due to reasons best known to them. Vivian told the media that a divorce is out of question for them, which led us to hope for a reconciliation. However, a year later, the couple is headed for a divorce as they reportedly could not solve their differences.

A few days ago Vahbiz was in the news for allegedly dating her ex Pankit Thakkar again – who also happens to be her business partner. Speaking to BL about her divorce, she said:

Vivian is a closed chapter and we have both moved on. There is nothing to be said about our relationship now. Of course, I’ll be cordial with him if we bump into each other, but that’s about it; the marriage is over. We are both very busy with our work and our careers are our priority now.

Vivian and Vahbiz have been together for 6 years, of which they were married for 3. The news will surely disappoint their fans. We wish them all the best for their future!