Sonam Kapoor Debuts Sharara Pants At The Airport

Airport is the new runway and it has seen the B-town celebs wear anything and everything! From sari to jeans, skirt to salwar, we almost thought there’s nothing left until we saw Sonam Kapoor‘s outfit. She made the extravagant sharara pants look totally normal and apt for the airport style. The crop-top and pants set from Anamika Khanna sported a busy floral print. She paired it with black flats from Chloe, tiny hoop earrings and big round sunnies.

We wish she had done a little twirl at the airport because the outfit is SO meant for that! check out more images in the gallery.

