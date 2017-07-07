Sonam Kapoor Debuts Sharara Pants At The Airport

Hrishitaa Sharma Jul . 7 . 2017
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

Airport is the new runway and it has seen the B-town celebs wear anything and everything! From sari to jeans, skirt to salwar, we almost thought there’s nothing left until we saw Sonam Kapoor‘s outfit. She made the extravagant sharara pants look totally normal and apt for the airport style. The crop-top and pants set from Anamika Khanna sported a busy floral print. She paired it with black flats from Chloe, tiny hoop earrings and big round sunnies.

We wish she had done a little twirl at the airport because the outfit is SO meant for that! check out more images in the gallery.

Exit
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

Want a pair of hoops like hers?

21
TAGS
Anamika Khanna celebrity fashion Celebrity outfit Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Chloe Sonam Kapoor
COMMENTS
More Fashion
Paris Haute Couture Week | Chanel

Fashion

The Best Collections From Paris Couture Week
Jul . 7 . 2017
0
Athiya Shetty

Fashion

Athiya Shetty Will Be The Reason For Your Next Denim Purchase
Jul . 7 . 2017
0
Sridevi

Fashion

Sridevi's Love Affair With Sabyasachi Saris Is Never Ending
Jul . 7 . 2017
1
Ranveer Singh

Fashion

Ranveer Singh's 10 Top Fashion Moments
Jul . 6 . 2017
7
Gauahar Khan, Mouni Roy and Sanjeeda Sheikh

Fashion

These Ladies Owned It At Zee Gold Awards 2017
Jul . 5 . 2017
88

Fashion

10 Best Dressed Men At Zee Gold Awards 2017
Jul . 5 . 2017
118
Katrina Kaif

Fashion

We're Blown Away By Katrina Kaif's Flower Power
Jul . 5 . 2017
11
Priyanka Chopra

Fashion

Priyanka Chopra Wears Armani On The Streets Of Paris
Jul . 5 . 2017
10
Tisca Chopra

Fashion

Tisca Chopra Makes The Denim Midi Skirt Our New Wardrobe Staple
Jul . 4 . 2017
53
Sayani Gupta

Fashion

We Can't Decide What's Cuter: Sayani Gupta's Outfit Or Her Hairdo
Jul . 4 . 2017
1

Fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma And Imtiaz Ali Promote Their Movie In The Trendiest Way
Jul . 4 . 2017
13
Lisa Haydon

Fashion

Lisa Haydon's Post-Pregnancy Look In Paris Is Flawless
Jul . 4 . 2017
13
VIEW MORE