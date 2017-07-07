The Best Collections From Paris Couture Week

Expect the unexpected, that’s the mantra of haute couture. But if you are a true fashion lover, you’ll see beyond the elaborate buzz and will fall in love with these unique beauties at the first sight. Paris Haute Couture Week that started from 1st July filled us in with all the dreamy details and some collections just took our breath away!

Scroll through the favourites that have left us speechless:

Rodarte

@magcys in the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show in Paris. Set design by @bureaubetak. (Photo by @gregbackstage) #Rodarte A post shared by RODARTE (@rodarte) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

Azzaro Couture

Couture Fall-Winter 2017/18 collection #azzarocouture #instacouture #pfw #couture #vcahighjewelry @vancleefarpels @madisonmoehling A post shared by AZZARO (@azzaro_official) on Jul 2, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Schiaparelli

Ralph & Russo

The Autumn Winter 2017/2018 bridal gown, modelled by the beautiful Sonam Kapoor. #ralphandrusso #AW17 #couture #SonamKapoor A post shared by Ralph & Russo (@ralphandrusso) on Jul 3, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

Christian Dior

Giambattista Valli

Check link in bio to see the complete Haute Couture 13 collection. Regram @3oudotcom A post shared by Giambattista Valli Official (@giambattistavalliparis) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

Chanel

#CHANELHauteCouture #CHANELtower A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Giorgio Armani Privé

The precious embroidery of haute couture. #FW17 #GiorgioArmaniPrivé #PFW A post shared by Armani (@armani) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

Alexandre Vauthier

#SNOWBOOT @lex.herl #alexandrevauthiershoes #aminaandalex A post shared by Alexandre Vauthier Official (@alexandrevauthier) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Maison Margiela

Zooming in on Look 12 from this morning's AW17 'Artisanal' catwalk. An organza and crin pin-tucked coat is paired with a trompe l’oeil trench coat. #maisonmargiela #pfw A post shared by Maison Margiela (@maisonmargiela) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:59am PDT

Elie Saab

A regal bridal gown adorned with threads of gold earned a rightful place at the throne of our hearts #ATaleOfFallenKings A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Jean Paul Gaultier

@anna_vrc #GaultierParis #AW17 #PFW Hair by @odilegilbert_official Make up by @stephane_marais_official Photo by @saskialawaks A post shared by Jean Paul Gaultier (@jpgaultierofficial) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Zuhair Murad

A beautiful Family portrait A post shared by Zuhair Murad Official (@zuhairmuradofficial) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

Valentino

The authentic value of #ValentinoHauteCouture cannot be visible. "Rémiel": a double coat with orange and light blue cashmere intarsia worn over a twilight blue georgette blouse, a rose cropped top and an amaranth skirt. Watch again the #FallWinter1718 Collection on Valentino.com #linkinbio A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

Fendi

From irises and daisies to seductive poppies, flowers of unique beauty drape into soft capes and sheer meticulously embroidered dresses in the #FendiHauteFourrure Collection, Flowers From Another World, designed by creative directors #KarlLagerfeld and @silviaventurinifendi A post shared by Fendi (@fendi) on Jul 5, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

Are you mesmerised too? Even the beauty looks were enchanting.

Let us know the collection you loved the most in the comments below. Follow @missmalinifashion on Instagram for more updates!