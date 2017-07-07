The Best Collections From Paris Couture Week

Expect the unexpected, that’s the mantra of haute couture. But if you are a true fashion lover, you’ll see beyond the elaborate buzz and will fall in love with these unique beauties at the first sight. Paris Haute Couture Week that started from 1st July filled us in with all the dreamy details and some collections just took our breath away!
Scroll through the favourites that have left us speechless:
Rodarte
Azzaro Couture
Schiaparelli
#Schiaparelli introduces the Crystal² dress, a collaboration between Schiaparelli & Swarovski, as part of its Fall/Winter 2017-18 #HauteCouture collection. The Crystal² dress shows crystals on crystals. For the very first time since the creation of Swarovski’s Crystal Fine Mesh, it is embellished with a 3D crystal embroidery. @bertrandguyon @swarovski #swarovski #instaSchiap
Ralph & Russo
Christian Dior
You will meet a tall, dark stranger. Or, in the case of #MariaGraziaChiuri’s Autumn-Winter 2017-18 haute couture collection, you will get to travel the globe. This coat lusciously embroidered with a patchwork of tarot cards heralds a glittering future – perfect for the tulle dress with gold thread embroidery fluttering beneath! #DiorCouture
Giambattista Valli
Chanel
Giorgio Armani Privé
Alexandre Vauthier
Maison Margiela
Elie Saab
Jean Paul Gaultier
Zuhair Murad
Valentino
Fendi
Are you mesmerised too? Even the beauty looks were enchanting.
