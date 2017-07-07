The Best Collections From Paris Couture Week

Rashmi Bhosale Jul . 7 . 2017

Expect the unexpected, that’s the mantra of haute couture. But if you are a true fashion lover, you’ll see beyond the elaborate buzz and will fall in love with these unique beauties at the first sight. Paris Haute Couture Week that started from 1st July filled us in with all the dreamy details and some collections just took our breath away!

Scroll through the favourites that have left us speechless:

Rodarte

Azzaro Couture

Schiaparelli

Ralph & Russo

Christian Dior

Giambattista Valli

Check link in bio to see the complete Haute Couture 13 collection. Regram @3oudotcom

A post shared by Giambattista Valli Official (@giambattistavalliparis) on

Chanel

#CHANELHauteCouture #CHANELtower

A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on

Giorgio Armani Privé

The precious embroidery of haute couture. #FW17 #GiorgioArmaniPrivé #PFW

A post shared by Armani (@armani) on

Alexandre Vauthier

#SNOWBOOT @lex.herl #alexandrevauthiershoes #aminaandalex

A post shared by Alexandre Vauthier Official (@alexandrevauthier) on

Maison Margiela

Elie Saab

Jean Paul Gaultier

@anna_vrc #GaultierParis #AW17 #PFW Hair by @odilegilbert_official Make up by @stephane_marais_official Photo by @saskialawaks

A post shared by Jean Paul Gaultier (@jpgaultierofficial) on

Zuhair Murad

A beautiful Family portrait

A post shared by Zuhair Murad Official (@zuhairmuradofficial) on

Valentino

Fendi

Are you mesmerised too? Even the beauty looks were enchanting.

Let us know the collection you loved the most in the comments below. Follow @missmalinifashion on Instagram for more updates!

