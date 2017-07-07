This Popular TV Actress Is Rocking A Bikini On A Beach In Mauritius!

Kavita Kaushik has tickled our funny bone one too many times with her portrayal of the badass Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR. Apart from that, she has worked in several other TV shows and also taken part in a couple of reality shows.

The actress is currently enjoying her married life with hubby Ronnit Biswas. They are on a holiday in Mauritius to celebrate Ronnit’s birthday. Kavita recently shared a photo of herself in a bikini, looking fabulous & hot!

Check it out:

The Mauritius tan is the best in the world ! Someone wise said few days back that people get very angry to see a woman comfortable with her body ! N if u tell them that her boobs are real then it's the women who get angrier !! Haha make em angry then 😘🌶 #nofilter #allreal A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on Jul 5, 2017 at 5:19am PDT

Check out some photos of the couple from their exotic vacation:

Beach bunnies A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on Jul 6, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

The bruised leg thanks to the rocky swim in the ocean! But then masti karne se lagne waale daag acche hai 😬😘 A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on Jul 6, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Mauritius baby !!! 💑 A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:16am PDT

Have fun, you guys!