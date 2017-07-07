This Popular TV Actress Is Rocking A Bikini On A Beach In Mauritius!

Sukriti Gumber Jul . 7 . 2017

Kavita Kaushik has tickled our funny bone one too many times with her portrayal of the badass Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR. Apart from that, she has worked in several other TV shows and also taken part in a couple of reality shows.

The actress is currently enjoying her married life with hubby Ronnit Biswas. They are on a holiday in Mauritius to celebrate Ronnit’s birthday. Kavita recently shared a photo of herself in a bikini, looking fabulous & hot!

Check it out:

Check out some photos of the couple from their exotic vacation:

Beach bunnies

A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on

The bruised leg thanks to the rocky swim in the ocean! But then masti karne se lagne waale daag acche hai 😬😘

A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on

Mauritius baby !!! 💑

A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on

Have fun, you guys!

0
TAGS
Kavita Kaushik
COMMENTS
More Television

Television

This Popular TV Couple Is Headed For A Divorce After An Year Of Being Separated
Jul . 7 . 2017
1
Guess Who

Television

Indian Actor Arrested For Killing His Girlfriend
Jul . 7 . 2017
5

Television

Spoiler Alert: The Real Reason Behind Pihu's Unusual Behaviour In Ye Hai Mohabbatein
Jul . 6 . 2017
8

Television

Photos: Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Looked Gorgeous On The Red Carpet
Jul . 5 . 2017
25
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Television

Wow! Here's How Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Thanked Their Team Post Nach Baliye
Jul . 5 . 2017
93

Television

More Details Emerge From Mandana Karimi's Domestic Violence Case
Jul . 5 . 2017
19

Television

Ouch! Ranbir Kapoor Took A Dig At Katrina Kaif's Acting Skills
Jul . 5 . 2017
27

Television

This Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi Actor Is Making A Comeback On Television After 7 Years
Jul . 4 . 2017
2
Mandana Karimi

Television

Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Mandana Karimi Filed A Domestic Violence Case Against Her Husband
Jul . 4 . 2017
95

Television

This Actress Says She Found What Oral Sex Means On The Sets Of Her Show
Jul . 4 . 2017
9

Television

This Picture Of VJ Anusha & Karan Kundra Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale
Jul . 3 . 2017
14

Television

This Key Character Will Soon Make An Exit From Dil Boley Oberoi
Jul . 3 . 2017
13
VIEW MORE