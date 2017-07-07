This Popular TV Actress Is Rocking A Bikini On A Beach In Mauritius!

Kavita Kaushik has tickled our funny bone one too many times with her portrayal of the badass Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR. Apart from that, she has worked in several other TV shows and also taken part in a couple of reality shows.
The actress is currently enjoying her married life with hubby Ronnit Biswas. They are on a holiday in Mauritius to celebrate Ronnit’s birthday. Kavita recently shared a photo of herself in a bikini, looking fabulous & hot!
Check it out:
Check out some photos of the couple from their exotic vacation:
#Repost @justronnit (@get_repost) ・・・ Thank you @ikavitakaushik for an amazing day! The best birthday ever!! #bestfriend #kk #kavron #shivaparvati #mauritius #wifey #iloveyou #birthdayboy I'm so proud of you for being such a brave and enthu man ! You make jumping off a plane seem like taking a stroll in the park !! Grrrr have to plan scarier adventures for u Tarzan ! Harr din birthday 🎉
Exactly one year back on your birthday I got the gift of love and life , and since then all the love I can give you falls short in front of what you deserve ! But you got one helluva stubborn chick who's gonna keep finding new and crazy ways to thank you for being the man that you are for her ! For Now let's jump off a plane and yell happy birthday 🎉 @justronnit #happybirthday #withmyhubby #kavron #partners #shivparvati
Have fun, you guys!