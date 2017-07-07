Your Guide To The Best Hair Salons In Mumbai

Is humidity killing the texture of your hair and you are contemplating a haircut soon? Well, we sure are thinking about it. Whether you are going for a trim or for a major hair transformation, a good hairdresser is all you need to rock the style. We have done some digging for you and here are ten salons, which we think you should definitely try out:

Dessange Salon and Spa

Dessange Salon and Spa brings French luxury salon experience to the bay. It is known for its fashion-forward hair styling services that have a Parisian touch.

Services: Hairstyling, Hair Spa, Hair Color, Straightening or Perming, Hair Extensions and Hair Treatment.

Prices: 500 for Men Hair Cut and 1500 for Women Hair Cut.

Branches: Bandra, Kemps Corner and Lower Parel.

Kromakay

Kromakay believes that hairdressing is a form of art and we truly love this concept. Its tagline is ‘Fine art of making head turns’, and from our experience, it lives up to the expectation.

Services: Hair Cuts & Styling, Hair Color & Chemical Treatments and Hair Spa Services, Olaplex & Kerastase experiences (at Select branches).

Prices: INR 1,000-4,000.

Branches: Juhu, Apollo Bunder, Goregaon and Khar

Website: www.kromakay.com

B Blunt

Who wouldn’t like a hair salon that loves you just the way you are? B Blunt believes in imperfections and will make you fall in love with your natural hair. This uber-cool salon which was a brainchild of Adhuna Akhtar is one of the best places to get a great haircut.

Services: Hair Cuts & Styling, Hair Color (Highlights/Lowlights/ Texture), Hair treatments, Kerastase and Morpho-Keratin, Hair Rituals and Hair Spa.

Prices: Depending upon the service you choose to opt the price range is INR 900-8,100.

Branches: Juhu, Khar, Kemp’s Corner, Ghatkopar, Worli, Malad and Vikroli.

Website: www.bblunt.com

Mad O What

Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavani is a self-taught stylist who works magic. If you want a transformation that is a bit edgier and on the funky side, then this salon is just right for you.

Services: Hair Cut, Hair Styling, Hair Color (Global), Straightening or Perming, Hair Extensions and Hair Treatment.

Prices: Haircut starts from INR 800 plus taxes and Hair colour starts from INR 2000 plus taxes.

Branches: Bandra

Happy In The Head

If you are having wild thoughts about your mane and don’t know whom to do the trust fall with, then this is the place for you. Owner Avani Yashwin‘s vision is to do unimaginable things to your hair to make it unique and you. Think all kinds of hair be it curly, wavy, bushy, pixie, spiky, mermaid and anything wish to have done to your mane.

Services: Hair Cuts, Hair Spa, Hair Color, Rebonding, Hair Styling, Hair Extensions and Hair Treatment.

Prices: INR 600-1500

Branches: Bandra

JCB

Jean Claude Biguine salon has hairstylists that are trained in Paris to work on your hair. This chic hair salon is the right place for a quick glam hair fix.

Services: Hair Cuts & Styling, Hair Color (Highlights/Global), Hair Treatments, Permanent Waves, Straightening and Hair Care.

Prices: INR 699-1,850

Branches: Bandra

Website: www.biguineindia.co.in

Juice

A trendy hot spot in Mumbai for your tresses, Juice was established in 1998 and is famous for edgy hair transformation that suits the individual’s features.

Get that superb edge over the ordinary with a perfectly layered Bob! DM us to snip ‘em locks to perfection! Styled by our very talented @inaskagalwala. #Juice #hair #hairtransformation A post shared by Juice Salon India (@juicesalonindia) on Dec 4, 2016 at 10:56pm PST

Services: Hair Cuts & Styling, Hair Color, Straightening or Perming, Hair Treatments and Hair Essentials.

Prices: INR 500-1,800

Branches: Kemps Corner, Colaba and Khar

Website: www.juicesalon.in

Lakmé Absolute Salon

Lakmé Absolute Salon offers luxury grooming services and is known for its creative hair styling techniques. The hair experts are specialised in overall hair makeover.

Experts always know better. Lakmé Salon's Backstage Heroes create magic behind the curtains and give you the perfect look you want. #LakmeSalon #BackstageHeroes A post shared by Lakmé Salon (@lakmesalon) on Jul 6, 2017 at 5:44am PDT

Services: Hair Cuts & Styling, Hair Essentials, Hair Treatments, Straightening or Perming and Hair Care.

Prices: Haircut Rs. 900 onwards

Branches: Salons available all over Mumbai.

Website: www.lakmeindia.com/absolute-salon/

Toni & Guy

This famous hairdressing brand first came to Mumbai in 2008, bringing its international expertise to town. It is known for trendy hairstyles with a global approach.

#Celeb #Jacqueline #VijayTv #PhotoOfTheDay A post shared by Toni&Guy, India (@toniandguyindia) on Mar 24, 2016 at 8:02am PDT

Services provided: Hair Cut, Straightening or Perming, Hair Treatments, Hair Essentials, Hair Care and Oily/Itchy Scalp Treatment.

Prices: Haircut INR 700 onwards

Branches: Bandra and Cuffe Parade

Website: toniandguy.com

Enrich Salon

What started as a venture amongst friends in 1997 grew into India’s largest company owned and operated unisex salon chain.

Ombré color technic done by Vinod hair stylist at Jayangar, Bengaluru. A post shared by Enrich Salons & Academy (@enrichsalons) on Nov 3, 2014 at 10:01pm PST

Services provided: Hair Cut & Styling, Hair Colour, Hair Treatments, Protein Reinforcement Treatment, K Ritual, Texture Services and Hair Extension.

Prices: INR 1500 onwards

Branches: Salons available all over Mumbai.

Website: www.enrichsalon.com

If we missed out on your favourite hair salon, let us know in the comments below where you head to achieve your #HairGoals.