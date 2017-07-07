Your Guide To The Best Hair Salons In Mumbai

Is humidity killing the texture of your hair and you are contemplating a haircut soon? Well, we sure are thinking about it. Whether you are going for a trim or for a major hair transformation, a good hairdresser is all you need to rock the style. We have done some digging for you and here are ten salons, which we think you should definitely try out:
Dessange Salon and Spa
Dessange Salon and Spa brings French luxury salon experience to the bay. It is known for its fashion-forward hair styling services that have a Parisian touch.
Services: Hairstyling, Hair Spa, Hair Color, Straightening or Perming, Hair Extensions and Hair Treatment.
Prices: 500 for Men Hair Cut and 1500 for Women Hair Cut.
Branches: Bandra, Kemps Corner and Lower Parel.
Kromakay
Kromakay believes that hairdressing is a form of art and we truly love this concept. Its tagline is ‘Fine art of making head turns’, and from our experience, it lives up to the expectation.
Slaying in her sun-kissed hair. Caramel hues for @hippieque by our Director @kantamotwani and Creative Artist @sonal.9 #GetTheLook at Kromakay . .#Repost @thehippieque with @repostapp ・・・ Got my sun-kissed hair by the lovely @kantamotwani at @kromakaysalon! #VirginHair #NoMore ✨🙌🏻💋 ___________________________________ #Sunkissed #hair #balayage #caramel #chocolate #blonde #hair #instahair #kromakay #idgaily #instagramhub #instamood #instalove #instagood #instadaily #dailyfeature #fashionblogger #beautyblogger #picoftheday #photooftheday #bestoftheday #instafollow #doubletap #instastyle #mystyle
Services: Hair Cuts & Styling, Hair Color & Chemical Treatments and Hair Spa Services, Olaplex & Kerastase experiences (at Select branches).
Prices: INR 1,000-4,000.
Branches: Juhu, Apollo Bunder, Goregaon and Khar
Website: www.kromakay.com
B Blunt
Who wouldn’t like a hair salon that loves you just the way you are? B Blunt believes in imperfections and will make you fall in love with your natural hair. This uber-cool salon which was a brainchild of Adhuna Akhtar is one of the best places to get a great haircut.
Day one at our newest RMV salon was truly transformational! Check out these makeover moments from launch day. Head over to the salon to get your own cutting edge hairdo! #BBLUNT #NewSalon #LaunchDay #GoodHairVibes #HairMakeover #Hairstyling #HappyHairDay #Hairstyle #Bangalore #BBLUNTIndia Image Courtesy: @robin_darius Styling Courtesy: @nicojournal Event Courtesy: @fiveoceansclub
Services: Hair Cuts & Styling, Hair Color (Highlights/Lowlights/ Texture), Hair treatments, Kerastase and Morpho-Keratin, Hair Rituals and Hair Spa.
Prices: Depending upon the service you choose to opt the price range is INR 900-8,100.
Branches: Juhu, Khar, Kemp’s Corner, Ghatkopar, Worli, Malad and Vikroli.
Website: www.bblunt.com
Mad O What
Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavani is a self-taught stylist who works magic. If you want a transformation that is a bit edgier and on the funky side, then this salon is just right for you.
When hot men stop by the Salon to give free haircuts. #score . . . . . . . . . . #sohot #johnabraham #celebritystylist #celebrity #bollywood #bandra #madowothair #sapnabhavnani #boomerang #videooftheday #menshair #ladybarber #mumbai #mumbaidiaries #incredibleindia #india #somuchfun #lifeofastylist #lovemylife #ohmylord
Services: Hair Cut, Hair Styling, Hair Color (Global), Straightening or Perming, Hair Extensions and Hair Treatment.
Prices: Haircut starts from INR 800 plus taxes and Hair colour starts from INR 2000 plus taxes.
Branches: Bandra
Happy In The Head
If you are having wild thoughts about your mane and don’t know whom to do the trust fall with, then this is the place for you. Owner Avani Yashwin‘s vision is to do unimaginable things to your hair to make it unique and you. Think all kinds of hair be it curly, wavy, bushy, pixie, spiky, mermaid and anything wish to have done to your mane.
Services: Hair Cuts, Hair Spa, Hair Color, Rebonding, Hair Styling, Hair Extensions and Hair Treatment.
Prices: INR 600-1500
Branches: Bandra
JCB
Jean Claude Biguine salon has hairstylists that are trained in Paris to work on your hair. This chic hair salon is the right place for a quick glam hair fix.
Meet Roshni, Mother of Riyaa Kalani, Area Manager. An Author by profession, Roshni has always been a pillar of strength for her children. "Be humble in your confidence, yet courageous in your character. I've always wanted my children to push their boundaries and stand on their own two feet. Even though my children have had a comfortable life by God's grace, I still want them to be independent and work for their future" #JCBCelebratesMotherhood #Motherhood #MothersDayWeek
Services: Hair Cuts & Styling, Hair Color (Highlights/Global), Hair Treatments, Permanent Waves, Straightening and Hair Care.
Prices: INR 699-1,850
Branches: Bandra
Website: www.biguineindia.co.in
Juice
A trendy hot spot in Mumbai for your tresses, Juice was established in 1998 and is famous for edgy hair transformation that suits the individual’s features.
Services: Hair Cuts & Styling, Hair Color, Straightening or Perming, Hair Treatments and Hair Essentials.
Prices: INR 500-1,800
Branches: Kemps Corner, Colaba and Khar
Website: www.juicesalon.in
Lakmé Absolute Salon
Lakmé Absolute Salon offers luxury grooming services and is known for its creative hair styling techniques. The hair experts are specialised in overall hair makeover.
Services: Hair Cuts & Styling, Hair Essentials, Hair Treatments, Straightening or Perming and Hair Care.
Prices: Haircut Rs. 900 onwards
Branches: Salons available all over Mumbai.
Website: www.lakmeindia.com/absolute-salon/
Toni & Guy
This famous hairdressing brand first came to Mumbai in 2008, bringing its international expertise to town. It is known for trendy hairstyles with a global approach.
Prices: Haircut INR 700 onwards
Branches: Bandra and Cuffe Parade
Website: toniandguy.com
Enrich Salon
What started as a venture amongst friends in 1997 grew into India’s largest company owned and operated unisex salon chain.
Prices: INR 1500 onwards
Branches: Salons available all over Mumbai.
Website: www.enrichsalon.com
If we missed out on your favourite hair salon, let us know in the comments below where you head to achieve your #HairGoals.