Athiya Shetty Makes Pantsuit Street Style Friendly

Pantsuit can be a formidable option for many and is mostly a preferred choice for formal occasions. But Athiya Shetty‘s recent look might change your opinion on it. She made it look street style chic.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel opted to go for a combo of a blazer and relaxed trousers in stripes. What made the ensemble casual was the crop top underneath it that had Enjoy Coca Cola written over it. Ami went for brands like H&M and Topshop that are just apt to achieve such a look. She styled the ensemble with blacks oxfords and minimal accessories.

The overall beauty look was kept subdued as celebrity makeup artist Billy Manik went for a natural appeal and celebrity hairstylist Susan Emmanuel gave her mane soft beautiful waves.

Wear your pantsuit in a casual way, just like Athiya, with this crop top: