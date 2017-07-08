Aww. Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s Love Story Is Nothing Less Than A Fairytale

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Television’s favourite couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate their first marriage anniversary today! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, YOU TWO! :) Yup, it’s been a year already since they tied the knot in a private yet much celebrated wedding. They’ve since then gone on to take part in the reality dance series Nach Baliye, and we can’t tell you how amazing they were. The fact that they won is proof enough that fans absolutely adore the two. But how did they get to where they are today?

Here’s everything you need to know about their special love story.

When They Met

These two cuties met on the sets of their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein but it wasn’t love at first sight. In fact, they barely knew each other and it was Divya’s on-screen brother-in-law, Pankaj Bhatia, who introduced the two. He felt that had a lot in common and that there could potentially be something there. So, he decided to play cupid and look where they’ve landed today!

What Drew Them To Each Other

In a previous interview with Deccan Chronicle, Vivek mentioned that it was indeed Divyanka’s humility, kindness and soft-spoken nature that drew him to her. He admired how well she balanced her personal and professional life, and that was when he knew, she was the one. And guess what attracted Divyanka? Vivek’s simplicity and maturity. She loved that he was simple, honest, open-minded, and transparent.

You see what Pankaj meant when he thought they were quite similar?

And Then?

And then, they spent some time together and before they knew it, Vivek decided to propose to Divyanka on her birthday. To say she was surprised would be an understatement but we’re guessing this was the best birthday surprise she had received.

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi (Source: The Wedding Story)

They have since then gotten married in a lovely ceremony with their close friends and continue to give us all #couplegoals. Agree?

Want more proof that these two are meant for each other? Watch them play ‘Most Likely To’.