Here’s What It’s Like To Live The Life Of A Model

Hrishitaa Sharma Jul . 8 . 2017
Hrishitaa Sharma for America's Next Top Model Experiential
From a very young age, I and everyone around me knew that I will be doing something in the world of fashion and media. For the longest time I thought, I would grow up to be a model, but when the height factor didn’t play the part, I said bye bye to my runway modelling dream. Lucky for me, being a part of MissMalini‘s fashion and glam squad, I get to juggle so many roles that bidding adieu to my modelling dream has not hurt me so much.

As I believe in destiny, one fine day I got a call from AXN and they invited me to be a part of an experiential for America’s Next Top Model to see what it’s like to be a model for a day. And this is exactly what went down! You can tell how excited I am to do this, from the video!

If you like me more as a model then I’d love for you to comment below!

