Here’s What Team MissMalini Fashion Is Crushing On This Month

Rashmi Bhosale Jul . 8 . 2017

The Fashion Team at the MissMalini headquarters takes their daily OOTDs very seriously. So much so, that we scout around for the best places with the best deals and clothes. Naturally, when we found out that Amazon Prime would be introducing Prime Day, our week was made. Because who wouldn’t want to get their hands on exclusive products before anyone else?

All you have to do is sign up as a Prime member to avail of all the amazing deals. The special 2-day sale will take place on 10th and 11th July only for Amazon Prime members. You get to experience exclusive brand launches of Steve Madden Jewelry and Rocky S, along with the debut collection, Famous by Payal Kapoor. Top fashion brands like ASICS, UCB, Puma, Caprese and more will be launching select styles from their A/W 2017 collections.

We did some pre-sale window shopping and here are our top picks. Scroll below:

Versatile Separates

Famous By Payal Kapoor | Amazon Prime
Famous By Payal Kapoor | Amazon Prime
Free Runner Tank Top | Amazon Prime
Free Runner Tank Top | Amazon Prime
US Polo Skirt | Amazon Prime
US Polo Skirt | Amazon Prime
Rocky S | Amazon Prime
Rocky S | Amazon Prime

Statement Jewellery

Steve Madden Jewellery | Amazon Prime
Steve Madden Jewellery | Amazon Prime
Crunchy Fashion Earrings | Amazon Prime
Crunchy Fashion Earrings | Amazon Prime
Ballerina Oxidised Jewellery Set | Amazon Prime
Ballerina Oxidised Jewellery Set | Amazon Prime
YouBella Earrings | Amazon Prime
YouBella Earrings | Amazon Prime

Eye-Catching Accessories

Clark Sandals | Amazon Prime
Clark Sandals | Amazon Prime
Caprese Sling Bag | Amazon Prime
Caprese Sling Bag | Amazon Prime
US Crown Sunglasses | Amazon Prime
US Crown Sunglasses | Amazon Prime
ASICS Trainers | Amazon Prime
ASICS Trainers | Amazon Prime

To avail of these awesome deals don’t forget to register here to become an Amazon Prime Member. Happy shopping!

This post is in partnership with Amazon Prime. 

