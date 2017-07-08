Here’s What Team MissMalini Fashion Is Crushing On This Month

The Fashion Team at the MissMalini headquarters takes their daily OOTDs very seriously. So much so, that we scout around for the best places with the best deals and clothes. Naturally, when we found out that Amazon Prime would be introducing Prime Day, our week was made. Because who wouldn’t want to get their hands on exclusive products before anyone else?

All you have to do is sign up as a Prime member to avail of all the amazing deals. The special 2-day sale will take place on 10th and 11th July only for Amazon Prime members. You get to experience exclusive brand launches of Steve Madden Jewelry and Rocky S, along with the debut collection, Famous by Payal Kapoor. Top fashion brands like ASICS, UCB, Puma, Caprese and more will be launching select styles from their A/W 2017 collections.

We did some pre-sale window shopping and here are our top picks. Scroll below:

Versatile Separates

Exit Famous By Payal Kapoor | Amazon Prime Free Runner Tank Top | Amazon Prime US Polo Skirt | Amazon Prime Rocky S | Amazon Prime

Statement Jewellery

Exit Steve Madden Jewellery | Amazon Prime Crunchy Fashion Earrings | Amazon Prime Ballerina Oxidised Jewellery Set | Amazon Prime YouBella Earrings | Amazon Prime

Eye-Catching Accessories

Exit Clark Sandals | Amazon Prime Caprese Sling Bag | Amazon Prime US Crown Sunglasses | Amazon Prime ASICS Trainers | Amazon Prime

To avail of these awesome deals don’t forget to register here to become an Amazon Prime Member. Happy shopping!

For more updates, follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

This post is in partnership with Amazon Prime.