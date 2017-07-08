Jacqueline Fernandez & Sidharth Malhotra Are Steaming It Up In The Poster Of A Gentleman

Swagata Dam Jul . 8 . 2017

Directed by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru, A Gentleman featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez promises to be a complete entertainer packed with action, drama and romance. Here’s a new still from the movie, which is rather steamy. See Sid and Jacky locking lips here.

Hot! We cannot wait to witness their sizzling chemistry, can you?

