Jacqueline Fernandez & Sidharth Malhotra Are Steaming It Up In The Poster Of A Gentleman

Directed by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru, A Gentleman featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez promises to be a complete entertainer packed with action, drama and romance. Here’s a new still from the movie, which is rather steamy. See Sid and Jacky locking lips here.
Trailer out Monday 12 noon! 🕛 Action, love, thrill, comedy – all in one helluva unit #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/W9eq3jZo6z
— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) July 8, 2017
Hot! We cannot wait to witness their sizzling chemistry, can you?