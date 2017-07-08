    • Jacqueline Fernandez Wears Shimmery Separates That Will Replace Your Party Dress

    Rashmi Bhosale Jul . 8 . 2017

    If you are in for a crazy night and you think that the done-too-many-times bodycon dress might kill your party mood, then Jacqueline Fernandez‘s recent look will be a great alternative for you! She proves that you can look like a million bucks and still rock the dance floor in luxe-looking matching separates.

    Jacqueline Fernandez
    Jacqueline Fernandez

    For the promotions of her upcoming movie A Gentleman, fashion stylist and fashion director of Vogue India, Anaita Shroff Adajania opts to go for shimmery separates from H&M. She styles the shiny green moss ensemble with pointed-toe heels from Christian Louboutin. Celebrity makeup artist Shaan Muttathil balances the shimmer with blush pink beauty look.

    Scroll through the gallery to see Jacqueline being her shiny, happy self and rocking the separates:

    Next time you head out to party, style your black palazzos with this shimmery top:

