Kangana Ranaut’s Airport Look Is All Black—And Badass

Natasha Patel Jul . 8 . 2017
Earlier today, Kangana Ranaut made her way through airport security looking like one badass chica. Stylist Ami Patel didn’t go with just stylish casuals this time around. She made sure Kangana really made an entrance and left us all a little speechless.

Wearing a black BalmainXH&M jacket, Dolce & Gabbana white tee with black skinny jeans, Kangana had all eyes on her. The Jean Paul Gautier boots with a Tomford bag added the perfect touch to take this look to the next level.

Love the look? Let us know in the comments below!

