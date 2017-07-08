Shraddha Kapoor’s Rainbow Metallic Dress Is Perfect For Weekend Dressing

Hrishitaa Sharma Jul . 8 . 2017
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor

Nothing spells weekend better than a metallic outfit paired with statement hoops! Shraddha Kapoor brings us the perfect blingy, style inspiration for your two day fiesta. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani puts this look together by hunting this metallic rainbow outfit from Nowblack Nowwhite and pairing it with Valliyan hoops. A pair of Christian Louboutin complete this jazzy look.

Celebrity makeup artist Shraddha Naik gives her a dewy sheen on the face, while celebrity hairstylist Franco Vallelonga styles her locks in natural waves. What’s not to love, right?

Check out more images in the gallery.

Want a pair of lovely hoops like hers?

