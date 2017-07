Mira Rajput Kapoor (BohoStar)

Mira Kapoor is slowly but surely making more public appearances and getting more comfortable with having the media around her. When she did her first ever digital interview with us, she told us how she always feels awkward around the paps because she’s not used to it, but looks like that is slowly changing now.

Her stylist Anisha Jain just shared this gorgeous photo of Mira in a strapless jumpsuit, and man, she looks super stylish. Check it out.

Like it? So do we!

