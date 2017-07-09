How To Wear Your Makeup This Monsoon

The rains equals mayhem. We all know that by now. Your hair isn’t the same. Your skin isn’t the same. Even your clothes don’t look the same after a heavy downpour. But between you and I, there’s a way to salvage your beauty look. What’s the solution? Minimal makeup. Although “minimal” doesn’t necessarily mean bare, the video above lets you in on how to keep it simple yet glam.

And glam entails shopping—Duh! Amazon Prime introduces its first ever Prime Day in India!

For those who have no idea what Prime Day offers… Well, it includes great deals on popular brands along with faster shipping for Prime members. Beauty brands from Maybelline to L’Oreal Paris, Lakme, NYX Cosmetics, TRESemme (and many, many more) are available on the site. Scroll through the gallery to see the products I got from Amazon Prime to create my look:

Exit L'OREAL Paris True Match LUMI Prime Highlight COLORBAR Full Cover Makeup Stick LAKME 9to5 Weightless Mousse Foundation L'OREAL Paris True Match Powder NYX Matte Bronzer MAYBELLINE The Blushed Nudes L'OREAL Paris True Match LUMI Powder Glow Illuminator Blush & Highlight MAYBELLINE Color Show Blush MAYBELLINE The Hypercube Volum'Express Mascara COLORBAR Diamond Shine Lipgloss

Psst… Prime day starts on the 10th and end on 11th of July, so don’t waste anymore time reading this post—Go shop!

This post is in partnership with Amazon Prime.