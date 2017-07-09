The New Land Of Desire- KAAMA, Mumbai!

King Of Clubs Jul . 9 . 2017

Mumbai has a brand new nightspot, and it’s going to fulfill your deepest nightlife desires! KAAMA, at Kamala Mills, Mumbai opened it’s doors this week, and I had to go and check it out! Check out my vlog on the place, and its food and cocktails!

Check it out, and come back and leave a comment on what you thought!

Address

KAAMA
Unit No. 2, 2nd Floor,
Oasis Complex, Pandurang Budhakar Marg,
Kamla Mills Gate No.- 4, Lower Parel,
Mumbai, India 400013
Tel: 099206 30515

