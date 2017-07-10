Ranbir Kapoor Responds To Accusations Of “Mansplaining” Katrina Kaif During The Jagga Jasoos Interviews

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are currently promoting their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos and have been giving a series of interviews together. An MTV interview created a lot of buzz on social media because people felt that Ranbir was mansplaining Katrina.

For the uninitiated:

Even otherwise, Ranbir is being accused of not letting Kat talk as much during the promotional rounds. When I met them yesterday though, they were seemingly in a very good mood. We spoke about the movie, Kat’s Instagram account, Ranbir’s lack of interest in production and much more.

In the course of the interview, Ranbir actually brought up ‘mansplaining’ himself:

Ranbir: I was on the AIB podcast and they told me ‘mansplaining’ means talking over a girl and giving an explanation when when she knows the answer to it.

Katrina: Aha!

Me: So with that information Katrina, do you think he was mansplaining you?

Katrina: I think the answer should come from Ranbir since he’s an honest person. He knows the truth in his heart – (turns to Ranbir) do you think you have been mansplaining?

Ranbir: I have. I think so. In that interview and other interviews…

Katrina: (laughs) Seems like someone’s been punished in school and made to stand up in front of the whole class and say ‘Sorry class, we should not do such things!’

Ranbir: So confessing, I have “mansplained” Katrina. That was not my intention. I think next time I’m going to avoid doing that. I am trying to be good. After that… umm.. that horrendous… experience, it dawned upon me that I should not be doing it, it’s completely wrong. And I accept all my wrongdoings in every sphere of my life… in every sphere of interviews I have ever done and I shall never do it.

Me: Do you (Katrina) think he was mansplaining?

Katrina: As I said, I don’t know what the word meant…

Me: But now that you know?

Katrina: Honestly, we are just doing interviews. We are just here to talk about the film. It’s all fun and games as long as it doesn’t take away from the film because the actual truth is for the last three years, come rain, shine, sickness, health, sadness, happiness – anything pretty much you can think of, we’ve all shown up on said and held on to this vision. We all believed so much in what Dada (Anurag Basu) is doing… I just hope all these little jokes and all have not taken away from the kind of film one of the best directors of our industry has created and crafted with a great amount of painstaking hard word.

Check out a little snippet:

What are your thoughts? Tell me in the comments!