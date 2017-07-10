Remember Lokesh Kumari? She Does Not Look Like This Anymore!

Lokesh Kumari Sharma

I have said this before, and I will say it again – Lokesh Kumari was my favourite contestant on Bigg Boss 10. Having followed every season of the show very closely, I can assure you that there hasn’t been anyone else like her. Or anyone else who conversed the way she did.

While I don’t have much idea about what Lokesh is upto now, her Instagram does tell me that she is working out very seriously for a fitter body. She has shed all the extra weight and is looking quite slim these days.

Check out her latest photos:

🤸###R u ready for ###going to @workout 🚴…. Becozzzzz @i m # #ready 👊 A post shared by Lokesh Sharma (@officiallokeshbb10) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

#Good morning 💐☕️🤗 to #all of u A post shared by Lokesh Sharma (@officiallokeshbb10) on Jul 9, 2017 at 12:35am PDT

Gonna #sleep [email protected] night to all of u byyy .TC 😃 A post shared by Lokesh Sharma (@officiallokeshbb10) on Jul 6, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

We 🏋️ [email protected] .###good for health @body 🤛💋 A post shared by Lokesh Sharma (@officiallokeshbb10) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

Music 🎶🎼🎵🎤🎙️@masti .###full A post shared by Lokesh Sharma (@officiallokeshbb10) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

@Natural###beuty##always going to long time A post shared by Lokesh Sharma (@officiallokeshbb10) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

☺️☺️☺️☺️######💃💃💃💃 A post shared by Lokesh Sharma (@officiallokeshbb10) on Jun 29, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

Good going, Lokesh!