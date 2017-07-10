Remember Lokesh Kumari? She Does Not Look Like This Anymore!

I have said this before, and I will say it again – Lokesh Kumari was my favourite contestant on Bigg Boss 10. Having followed every season of the show very closely, I can assure you that there hasn’t been anyone else like her. Or anyone else who conversed the way she did.
While I don’t have much idea about what Lokesh is upto now, her Instagram does tell me that she is working out very seriously for a fitter body. She has shed all the extra weight and is looking quite slim these days.
Check out her latest photos:
Good going, Lokesh!