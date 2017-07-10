Rumour Has It: These Celebrities Might Be Bigg Boss Contestants This Year

It’s that time of the year again when lists of celebrities rumoured to be a part of the latest season of Bigg Boss start doing the rounds. So here’s the first of the many which are going to be all over your newsfeed (sorry). This one does have some interesting names, tell us what you think –

1) Nia Sharma

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on May 21, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Nia Sharma is a popular television actress who has been rated Asia’s third sexiest woman and beaten many Bollywood actresses in a poll conducted by the British newspaper – Eastern Eye.

2) Mohit Malhotra

As I grow to understand life less and less, I learn to live it more and more. #musingsoftheheart #mohitmalhotra #loveforall A post shared by Mohit Malhotra (@mohitmalhotra9) on Jun 14, 2017 at 10:41pm PDT

Mohit Malhotra began his career with MTV’s dating reality show Splitsvilla where he was the first runner-up. He then became a TV actor and was last seen in a show called Jamai Raja.

3) Nandish Sandhu

Nandish Sandhu was in the news because of his acrimonious divorce with Rashami Desai. He’s popular because of his role in Uttaran and has also been a participant in Nach Baliye 7 with his now ex-wife.

4) Geeta Phogat

A post shared by geeta phogat (@geetaphogat) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:49pm PDT

Dangal, the blockbuster movie starring Aamir Khan was based on Geeta and her sister Babita Phogat‘s life. Geeta is the the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

5) Achint Kaur

Achint Kaur is a famous face in the Indian TV scene, most popular for her stints as the antagonist in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She has also featured as a supporting character in movies like Guazaarish and 2 States.

6) Abhishek Malik

#bass yu hee… #Gn guys.. 😘❤️❤️😘 A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik) on Apr 30, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

Model turned actor Abhishek Malik has also been an MTV Splitsvilla contestant and is currently starring in the TV serial Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi.

7) Zoya Afroz

#selfieswag Don't know what that means but looks like a good hashtag✌🏻😬 #hashtag #someonehelpmewithhashtags A post shared by Zoya Afroz (@zoyaafroz) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

She’s the child from Hum Saath Saath Hain who grew up to be the heroine in the Himesh Reshammiya, Honey Singh and Irrfan Khan starrer The Xpose (a cult classic in my opinion). She was also crowned Pond’s Femina Miss India 2nd runner up in 2013 and was last seen in a movie called Sweetiee Weds NRI.

8) Riya Sen

#positivevibes 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #emptyvesselsmaketheloudestnoise 💗 A post shared by Riya Sen Dev Varma (@riyasendv) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:08am PDT

First seen in Falguni Pathak‘s music video for her song Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Riya Sen then made her Bollywood debut with Style and starred in Jhankaar Beats. She’s currently starring in a web-series for Ekta Kapoor‘s streaming app – Alt Balaji.

9) Mishthi Chakraborty

Finishing the hour with #Kaanchi #Thumka on the Breakfast Show with #vallisac #BrekkiBaby http://t.co/jJAkZTuQbO A post shared by Mishti chakarborty (@mishtichakraborty) on Apr 21, 2014 at 4:05am PDT

Mishti made her Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai‘s Kaanchi: The Unbreakable and then went on to star in Telugu and Malayalam films. Her last Hindi film was Begum Jaan.

10) Navneet Kaur Dhillon

Some things are better left unsaid. #beinthemoment Outfit: @ritukumarhq Photography: @anushkamd A post shared by Navneet Kaur Dhillon (@missdhillon) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Navneet Kaur Dhillon represented India at the Miss World pageant in 2013. She made her Bollywood debut with Girish Kumar in a 2016 film called Loveshhuda.

And finally, the person I’m most excited to see –

11) Dhinchak Pooja

#dhinchakpooja #celeb #onlypooja #love #beautiful #poojalovers #soontobeaceleb A post shared by Dhinchak Pooja (@dhinchak_pooja) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

Don’t ask, just watch –

Who do you want to see in the house? Tell us in the comments below!