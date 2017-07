Shah Rukh Khan plays a tour guide in Imtiaz Ali‘s next, Jab Harry Met Sejal. Naturally, travel is a pivotal element in the film, just like most of the director’s previous works. So how can the movie’s album not have a journey song? Here’s presenting ‘Safar‘ composed by Pritam, crooned by Arijit Singh and penned down by Irshad Kamil.

Love it!