The Hottest Sunglasses Of 2017

Natasha Patel Jul . 10 . 2017

While our outfits are always a reflection of the most recent and hottest trends, this season comes with a fresh offering of the most bomb sunglasses. Inspired by the ’70s and ’80s, these sunnies will change your style game! Scroll through the gallery below to check out the most coveted sunglasses on our favourite celebs.

The Cat-Eye

💋

A post shared by Roxy Sowlaty (@roxysowlaty) on

DropOne now @kendallandkylie

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

The Rectangulars

#cannes2017 #RihannaLovesChopard

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

KYLIE X LE SPECS/// #adamselmanxlespecs #lespecs #kyliejenner 🇫🇷❤️

A post shared by Le Specs (@lespecs) on

DO IT LIKE GIGI /// 'The Flex' online now at Lespecs.com #gigihadid #adamselmanxlespecs #lespecs

A post shared by Le Specs (@lespecs) on

The Ovals

🐝

A post shared by Negin Mirsalehi (@negin_mirsalehi) on

Yellow Tints

surrounded by clay walls

A post shared by Danielle Bernstein (@weworewhat) on

🥀🕊

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Finding shade 😎

A post shared by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on

Which ones are you crushing on?

