The New Kicks Celebs Are Obsessing Over

Hrishitaa Sharma Jul . 10 . 2017
Until last year we saw only and only Adidas Superstars on everybody. From celebs to fashion bloggers, everyone had picked that shoe as their go-to white option. However, 2017 has got the Gucci fever rising. The Gucci sneakers seem to have replaced any and every white shoe out there. Don’t believe us? See who all are already hooked to this shoe:

1. Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya Khosla Kumar in GUCCI sneakers
Divya Khosla Kumar in GUCCI sneakers

2. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra in GUCCI sneakers
Parineeti Chopra in GUCCI sneakers

and another look in the same pair…

Parineeti Chopra in GUCCI sneakers
Parineeti Chopra in GUCCI sneakers

3. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma in GUCCI sneakers
Anushka Sharma in GUCCI sneakers

4. Sophie Choudry

5. Selena Gomez

Don’t you love how they have styled their Gucci?

If you want to own this beauty then 

