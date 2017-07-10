The New Kicks Celebs Are Obsessing Over

Exit
Until last year we saw only and only Adidas Superstars on everybody. From celebs to fashion bloggers, everyone had picked that shoe as their go-to white option. However, 2017 has got the Gucci fever rising. The Gucci sneakers seem to have replaced any and every white shoe out there. Don’t believe us? See who all are already hooked to this shoe:
1. Divya Khosla Kumar
2. Parineeti Chopra
and another look in the same pair…
3. Anushka Sharma
4. Sophie Choudry
5. Selena Gomez
Don’t you love how they have styled their Gucci?