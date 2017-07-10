The Owner Of Bar Stock Exchange Got Married And His Wedding Photos Are Beautiful!

Popular restaurateur Mihir Desai, who happens to be the guy behind the much talked about The Bar Stock Exchange, recently tied knot with Disha Mehta on 29th June, 2017 at Taj Lands End in Bandra. Not to mention, it was a super grand affair. The bride and groom made heads turn when they walked in at the venue in their breathtakingly beautiful designer outfits during every ceremony. The unique theme of the shaadi was Vrindhawan. Now, isn’t that interesting? What’s more, their wedding cake was from La Folie by chef Sanjana and it happened to be a customized French cake with 5 tiers. Each tier was different flavours picked by the couple.

Here are some details about their wedding attires:

The Bride Sangeet – Monisha Jaisingh Wedding – Sabyasachi Reception – Manish Malhotra And she opted for shoes by Sophia Webster and Christian Louboutin The Groom

Sangeet – Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla Wedding – Sabyasachi Reception – Tom Ford

Mihir went for footwears by Sabyasachi and Christian Louboutin

Now, check out the gorgeous photos of their wedding:

Congratulations to the newlyweds.