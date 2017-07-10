The Owner Of Bar Stock Exchange Got Married And His Wedding Photos Are Beautiful!

Popular restaurateur Mihir Desai, who happens to be the guy behind the much talked about The Bar Stock Exchange, recently tied knot with Disha Mehta on 29th June, 2017 at Taj Lands End in Bandra. Not to mention, it was a super grand affair. The bride and groom made heads turn when they walked in at the venue in their breathtakingly beautiful designer outfits during every ceremony. The unique theme of the shaadi was Vrindhawan. Now, isn’t that interesting? What’s more, their wedding cake was from La Folie by chef Sanjana and it happened to be a customized French cake with 5 tiers. Each tier was different flavours picked by the couple.
Here are some details about their wedding attires:
The Bride
Sangeet – Monisha Jaisingh
Wedding – Sabyasachi
Reception – Manish Malhotra
And she opted for shoes by Sophia Webster and Christian Louboutin
The Groom
Sangeet – Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
Wedding – Sabyasachi
Reception – Tom Ford
Mihir went for footwears by Sabyasachi and Christian Louboutin
Now, check out the gorgeous photos of their wedding:
Exit
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Mihir Desai and Disha Mehta's wedding
Congratulations to the newlyweds.