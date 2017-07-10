This TV Actress Has Been Imprisoned For Two Years

Shreemi Verma Jul . 10 . 2017
Alka Kaushal
Alka Kaushal

TV actress Alka Kaushal who has appeared in shows like Swaragini and Qubool Hai has been arrested in a cheque bouncing case. According to an exclusive by BollywoodLife.com, the actress and her mother Susheela Badola have been sentenced to two years imprisonment by a local court in Punjab.

They had apparently borrowed Rs. 50 lacs from an acquaintance Avtar Singh and said that the’d use the money to make a serial. When he asked for his money to be returned, they gave him two cheques of Rs. 25 lacs each, and they both bounced.

Her brother, popular actor Varun Badola spoke to the website about the case and their decision to appeal at a higher court –

Our legal team is working on the matter. It takes a couple of days for petition to reach High Court and we should get a clearer picture by the evening.

Alka has also played Kareena Kapoor‘s mother in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Stay tuned for more updates.

