We’re Bookmarking Kajol Devgan’s Airport Look For The Fall

As we’re planning to transition our summer wardrobe to fall, Kajol Devgan‘s recent ensemble is the perfect inspo. Her airport look has the colours that are just right for the fall season.

Kajol goes for earthy tones with a khaki green shirt that is cinched at the waist along with what looks like a terracotta skirt. The two colours are quintessential fall colours and look really good when paired together. We also love how her tinted white shades that match the skirt. She completes the look with a pair of tan wedges.

