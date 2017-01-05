Bigg Boss 10: These Two Contestants Reportedly Won’t Attend The Grand Finale

Om Swami, Priyanka Jagga

For the first time, in the history of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan kicked a contestant – Priyanka Jagga– out of the house when she made some intolerable comments and personal remarks for the other housemates. Last night, after Om Swami threw his pee on Bani and Rohan, he is also being showed the way out, as per a few reports.

As the show inches towards the grand finale, rumours are rife that Priyanka and Om Swami won’t be allowed to attend the grand finale due to their shameless acts. Meanwhile, we hear that Jason Shah has agreed to attend the grand finale. If these reports are indeed true, do you agree with Bigg Boss decision?

