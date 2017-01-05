Sanjay Leela Bhansali Offers Financial Help To The Family Of The Crew Member Who Died On Set

Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone

We told you a couple of weeks ago about a tragic accident that took place on the sets of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati. A painter, Mukesh Dakia, fell to his death while painting the sets despite high standard safety measures.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team recently reached out to the family and compensated them for the freak accident that took place. A source told us,

The unit is shaken by the unforseen incident. In fact , the team of Bhansali Productions proactively reached out to the deceased painter’s family and compensated them to the tune of 23 lakh as support during this challenging phase in their life. This took place in the presence of members of the Film Studios Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union and the late painter’s family. It has been a more than generous settlement and even the Union agreed and acknowledged Bhansali productions for the same .

Ashok Dubey, advisor of the Film Studios Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union added,

ilm Studios Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union, says, “When Sanjay Leela Bhansali heard about the unfortunate incident on the set of Padmavati, he issued a cheque of Rs 20,80,000 from his production house ‘Bhansali Productions’ for the family of the deceased and a cheque of Rs 2,20,000 issued as wages of the workers on that particular day. So we have received Rs 23 lakhs in total from Bhansali Productions.

Here are pictures of the same.

SLB Productions offer financial compensation

SLB Productions offer financial compensation

May his soul RIP.