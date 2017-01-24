How The Sari Took Over Our Instagram Feed This Weekend

On my way to see the real heroes of Mumbai, the Mumbai Police force who are always there for us and keep us safe. My salute to them. A photo posted by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:19am PST

The Sari seems to be the buzzword of the day. After all, it did take over our instagram feeds this weekend, as it seemed to be the popular choice of attire for a handful of our all time favourite Bollywood actresses at the many events that kept them busy. We’ve already touched upon how ravishing, our one and only eternal dream girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene looked in a hot pink sari (click here to read more about it) at a police event over the weekend and here’s five more stars in gorgeous saris that really took our breaths away:

Mini Mathur in Kiran Uttam Ghosh

On my way to pick up an award at the women leadership symposium .. In this outstanding @kiranuttamghosh saree. Styled by @shreejarajgopal A photo posted by Mini Mathur (@minimathur) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

This look is such a modern and architectural take on a classic and traditionally Indian silhouette. The demure grey of the sari looks so classy with the burgundy blouse and is highlighted all the more because of her understated makeup. This sari falls and drapes in the most mysterious ways and we’re rapt, to say the least!

Anushka Sharma in Sabyasachi

Anushka in @sabyasachiofficial @fizzygoblet hair @georgiougabriel makeup @vardannayak @nayaabrandhawa #sabyasachi #anushkasharma A photo posted by Allia Al Rufai (@alliaalrufai) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:09am PST

The sari is as regal as everything Sabyasachi Mukherjee touches but Anushka gives it her own modern twist by putting her hair up in a cool-girl top bun and finishes the look off with bright red lip…. #mwuah!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Mayur Girotra

At the #Umang show today. Wearing @mayyurgirotraofficial @anmoljewellers :) #sarilove #pristine A photo posted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:59am PST

Shilpa shows off her mermaid and frikkin’ amazing figure in this white and gold sari and a matching blouse that’s hitting us right in the sweet spot. She looks amazing from the front, from the back, from the side and from top to toe she’s glittering!

Kangana Ranaut in Ami Patel for Madhurya Creations

Kangana is one helluva clothes horse. There’s really not a single look, fashion trend, hairstyle, makeup that she can’t seem to carry off with the utmost ease. Call us old-fashioned but any traditional, sari clad version of Ms. Ranaut easily stands far ahead of any other… She looks gorgeous in this special edition silk weave designed by fashion ninja Ami Patel for Bangalore based heritage design house Madhurya.

Tabu in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Need we say anything here really? Tabu’s middle name is ‘Classy’ and when she wears one of the biggest trends this season, i.e., metallics we can’t help but linger and stare at this beautiful picture just for an extra minute or two. We love her!

The sari is such a big HUGE part of our Indian tradition and seriously is one thing that’s NEVER going to go out of fashion. For a formal occasion it’s definitely something we fall back on and and according to all of us on Team MM, it’s something a woman can rock no matter what age, shape, height they are. Just ask our Fashion and Beauty Editor, who moved to this part of the world only a couple of months ago and is now absolutely smitten with this 6 yard wonder garment – click here to see her pick of top 10 saris of the season.

Is the sari a favourite and a fall back of yours too? Tell us in your comments.