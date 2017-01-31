Top 10 Looks From Stockholm Fashion Week

Stockholm Fashion Week

So guys even though Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 17 begins tomorrow but we’re not slacking behind on the International runway scene. So here’s getting you the 10 best looks from Stockholm Fashion Week Autumn Winter 17. A good mix of playful boho and formal silhouettes makes this fashion week a complete must see. So take a look!

1.Swedish Fashion Talents

2. Stylein

3. Rodebjer

4. Hunkydory

5. Emelie Janrell

6. Ida Sjöstedt

7. Ida Klamborn

8. Beckman’s College of Fashion

9. Hope

10. Naim Josefi

Which one would you pick as your top look?