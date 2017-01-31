Top 10 Looks From Stockholm Fashion Week

Stockholm Fashion Week
So guys even though Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 17 begins tomorrow but we’re not slacking behind on the International runway scene. So here’s getting you the 10 best looks from Stockholm Fashion Week Autumn Winter 17. A good mix of playful boho and formal silhouettes makes this fashion week a complete must see. So take a look!
1.Swedish Fashion Talents
Swedish Fashion Talents
2. Stylein
Stylein SFW
3. Rodebjer
Rodebjer SFW
4. Hunkydory
Hunkydory SFW
5. Emelie Janrell
Emelie Janrell SFW
6. Ida Sjöstedt
Ida Sjostedt SFW
7. Ida Klamborn
Ida Klamborn SFW
8. Beckman’s College of Fashion
Beckman’s College of Fashion SFW
9. Hope
Hope SFW
10. Naim Josefi
Naim Josefi SFW
Which one would you pick as your top look?