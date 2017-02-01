“I Was Restricted To A Relationship That Was Behind Closed Doors” – Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan

The Kanagana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan saga was one of the biggest talking points last year. Both of them, at different times, alluded to the incident and tried to defend their side of the story.

In a recent interview to Mid-Day, Kangana said:

I was dragged to court for being who I am. I was restricted to a relationship that was (carried out) behind closed doors and I fought it fair and square. People (can) talk rubbish, but they can’t decide how I lead my life. I felt stigmatised. I would wake up to (media reports) of hideous emails, which I hadn’t written. I am a certified screenwriter from the New York Film Academy. I don’t write such crap.

She added:

Someone I once shared a beautiful equation with did it… and with such malice. It did hurt me.

