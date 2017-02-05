Day 4 Of LFW Had The Best Mix Of Indian & Western Fashion

Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week was a wonderful day filled with exquisite work in ethic wear and brilliant silhouettes in western wear. From bomber jackets to angrakha tops, tule skirts to dhoti pants we saw all kinds of inspiration on the runway to set our wardrobes for the entire year! Check out all the cool designers from day 4.
1. Ekam
First designer of the the first show – Ekam really set the bar high. With it’s quirky embroidery and ultra chic styles, this has got to be our personal favourite from western wear. Way to go Armaan and Manish!
2. Rara Avis by Sonam Verma
Sonam Verma put together a lovely collection of blue and red and kept her silhouettes summer ready. Urvashi Rautela was the show stopper sporting a quirky candy striped jacket with a crop top and dhoti pants.
3. Urvashi Joneja
The collection was filled with bright colours and refreshing summer vibes. From formal wear to sun-downer choices, you can see everything in Urvashi’s collection.
5. Swati Vijaivargie
The collection of cool colours with classic embroidery was really a good one put together. From shirts to flowy skirts this collection has got us dreaming of a beautiful vacation in the Bahamas.
6. Champagne by Pinakin
When silhouettes are matched with interesting textures then magic is bound to take place. Pinakin’s collection at LFW was elegant, classy with just the right touch of colours!
7. Nishka Lulla
Nishka Lulla brought some major pink power in her collection with some undeniably lovely styles.
8. Nupur Kanoi
The collection had a boho-tribal spirit and we loved every bit of it. From hooded shirts to center-slits skirts, the collection was extremely edgy and playful.
9. Fahd Khatri
Sticking to yellow-green-blue colour scheme, the collection saw some interesting jackets and bottoms with some out-of-the-box patterns
10. Nandini Baruva
From whites to deep earthy colours, Nandini Baruva‘s collection saw an interesting take on contemporary fashion and beauty.
11. Amit GT
Apart from the lovely Daisy Shah being the show stopper, the highlight of the show was the whimsical vibe of the entire collection. Light colours graduated to dark hues but the elegance remained untouched. This collection was a dream space!
12. Outhouse
The show began with a dramatic dance that made the models come to life. From the antics to the sparkle, this collection had everything we every hoped for.
13. Kotwara
The true grace of the collection came together as Aditi Rao Hydari walked the ramp in a breathtaking brass number. It’s hard to decribe the collection in words so you better check out the gallery.
15. Tarun Tahiliani
The finale show of day 4 saw the wonderful collection of Tarun Tahiliani that began and ended with the gorgeous Padma Lakshmi. Since this show had so many inspiring things you should check out all the details in an exclusive blog – here.
So tell us who was your favourite from day 4?