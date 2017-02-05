Day 4 Of LFW Had The Best Mix Of Indian & Western Fashion

Kotwara at Lakme Fashion Week SR’17

Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week was a wonderful day filled with exquisite work in ethic wear and brilliant silhouettes in western wear. From bomber jackets to angrakha tops, tule skirts to dhoti pants we saw all kinds of inspiration on the runway to set our wardrobes for the entire year! Check out all the cool designers from day 4.

1. Ekam

First designer of the the first show – Ekam really set the bar high. With it’s quirky embroidery and ultra chic styles, this has got to be our personal favourite from western wear. Way to go Armaan and Manish!

Ekam at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Ekam at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Ekam at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Ekam at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Ekam at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

2. Rara Avis by Sonam Verma

Sonam Verma put together a lovely collection of blue and red and kept her silhouettes summer ready. Urvashi Rautela was the show stopper sporting a quirky candy striped jacket with a crop top and dhoti pants.

Rara Avis by Sonal Verma at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Rara Avis by Sonal Verma at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Rara Avis by Sonal Verma at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Rara Avis by Sonal Verma at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Rara Avis by Sonal Verma at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Rara Avis by Sonal Verma at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

3. Urvashi Joneja

The collection was filled with bright colours and refreshing summer vibes. From formal wear to sun-downer choices, you can see everything in Urvashi’s collection.

Urvashi Joneja at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Urvashi Joneja at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Urvashi Joneja at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Urvashi Joneja at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Urvashi Joneja at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Urvashi Joneja at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

5. Swati Vijaivargie

The collection of cool colours with classic embroidery was really a good one put together. From shirts to flowy skirts this collection has got us dreaming of a beautiful vacation in the Bahamas.

Swati Vijaivargie at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Swati Vijaivargie at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Swati Vijaivargie at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Swati Vijaivargie at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Swati Vijaivargie at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Swati Vijaivargie at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

6. Champagne by Pinakin

When silhouettes are matched with interesting textures then magic is bound to take place. Pinakin’s collection at LFW was elegant, classy with just the right touch of colours!

Champagne by Pinakin at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Champagne by Pinakin at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Champagne by Pinakin at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Champagne by Pinakin at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Champagne by Pinakin at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

7. Nishka Lulla

Nishka Lulla brought some major pink power in her collection with some undeniably lovely styles.

Nishka Lulla at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Nishka Lulla at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Nishka Lulla at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Nishka Lulla at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Nishka Lulla at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

8. Nupur Kanoi

The collection had a boho-tribal spirit and we loved every bit of it. From hooded shirts to center-slits skirts, the collection was extremely edgy and playful.

Nupur Kanoi at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Nupur Kanoi at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Nupur Kanoi at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Nupur Kanoi at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Nupur Kanoi at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

9. Fahd Khatri

Sticking to yellow-green-blue colour scheme, the collection saw some interesting jackets and bottoms with some out-of-the-box patterns

Fahd Khatri at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Fahd Khatri at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Fahd Khatri at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Fahd Khatri at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Fahd Khatri at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

10. Nandini Baruva

From whites to deep earthy colours, Nandini Baruva‘s collection saw an interesting take on contemporary fashion and beauty.

Nandini Baruva at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Nandini Baruva at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Nandini Baruva at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Nandini Baruva at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Nandini Baruva at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

11. Amit GT

Apart from the lovely Daisy Shah being the show stopper, the highlight of the show was the whimsical vibe of the entire collection. Light colours graduated to dark hues but the elegance remained untouched. This collection was a dream space!

Amit GT at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Amit GT at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Amit GT at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Amit GT at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Amit GT at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Amit GT at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Amit GT at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Amit GT at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

12. Outhouse

The show began with a dramatic dance that made the models come to life. From the antics to the sparkle, this collection had everything we every hoped for.

Outhouse at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Outhouse at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Outhouse at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Outhouse at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Outhouse at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Outhouse at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

13. Kotwara

The true grace of the collection came together as Aditi Rao Hydari walked the ramp in a breathtaking brass number. It’s hard to decribe the collection in words so you better check out the gallery.

Kotwara at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Kotwara at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Kotwara at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Kotwara at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Kotwara at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Kotwara at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

15. Tarun Tahiliani

The finale show of day 4 saw the wonderful collection of Tarun Tahiliani that began and ended with the gorgeous Padma Lakshmi. Since this show had so many inspiring things you should check out all the details in an exclusive blog – here.

Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

So tell us who was your favourite from day 4?