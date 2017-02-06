PHOTOS: This Is What Monalisa Is Doing After Bigg Boss 10

Monalisa (Source: Twitter @BiggBoss)

Monalisa a.k.a Antara Biswas was already a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry prior to her stint in the Bigg Boss 10. Her fame further escalated after her stay in the house and more so, when she got married to beau Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show itself.

Mona will soon be back on the big screen, this time with her hubby Vikrant for a Bhojpuri film titled, Jai Shree Ram. She recently posted a few pictures from the sets of her latest movie on Instagram.

Check them out:

1st Movie Together after our "GRAND DAY" our BEST DAY 😍😍😍….JAI SHREE RAM 🙏 A photo posted by MONALISA (@monalisa_2244) on Feb 4, 2017 at 12:53am PST

Lovely Song…of my movie "JAI SHREE RAM" A photo posted by MONALISA (@monalisa_2244) on Feb 3, 2017 at 10:51am PST

Intro scene….feeling so different….happy meeee…💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 A photo posted by MONALISA (@monalisa_2244) on Feb 3, 2017 at 3:12am PST

Shooting Starts For "JAI SHREE RAM"…🙏🙏🙏 A photo posted by MONALISA (@monalisa_2244) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:44pm PST

Jhuki jhuki Nazar….lovely sunrays on me 😍😍 A photo posted by MONALISA (@monalisa_2244) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:08am PST

Holi Song….💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 A photo posted by MONALISA (@monalisa_2244) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:32am PST

All the best for your new film, Mona!