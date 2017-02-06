PHOTOS: This Is What Monalisa Is Doing After Bigg Boss 10

Monalisa (Source: Twitter @BiggBoss)
Monalisa a.k.a Antara Biswas was already a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry prior to her stint in the Bigg Boss 10. Her fame further escalated after her stay in the house and more so, when she got married to beau Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show itself.
Mona will soon be back on the big screen, this time with her hubby Vikrant for a Bhojpuri film titled, Jai Shree Ram. She recently posted a few pictures from the sets of her latest movie on Instagram.
Check them out:
All the best for your new film, Mona!