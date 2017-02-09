Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico Might Be Taken Off Air Soon

Priyanka Chopra in Quantico ads | Source: Twitter |

Priyanka Chopra has been loved and praised for her brilliant portrayal of the fiesty Alex Parrish in ABC’s Quantico. It started off on a great note and the show garnered humungous amounts of publicity owing to Chopra’s star status, but has unfortunately, slowly started to fizzle out.

According to a report in Cancel Bear, a system that tracks TV ratings, has put Quantico under the list of ‘Likely to be cancelled’. The show has reportedly received a rating of 0.76 despite having been moved to a Monday slot. They’d hoped the show would get higher numbers on the charts but none of that happened.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens… but we’re really hoping they don’t take the show off air. PC has also been doing everything she can to get the show a season renewal. You can read all about it here.