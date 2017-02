Sanam Johar, Abigail Jain

Nach Baliye 8 is going to be upon us soon and a bunch of couple names are doing the rounds as potential contestants. Of course, it’s all very hush hush and nothing is confirmed yet, but we love us some cool tentative lists.

So Sanam Johar and his actress girlfriend Abigail Jain have been approached for the show and if all goes well, we’ll be seeing their epic dance moves soon!

