Photo: Jhanvi Kapoor Poses With Her Rumoured Boyfriend & Parents

Divya Rao Feb . 14 . 2017

Jhanvi Kapoor has been in the news for months now owing to her alleged relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, but the latest Bollywood gossip is that she’s actually dating the boy in these pictures – Akshat Ranjan. We don’t know how far this is true since there has been no clarification yet but here are some pictures we found of the two posing with Jhanvi’s parents – Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor pose for a pic with daughter Jhanvi. . . . #Instabollywood #bollywood #jhanvikapoor #sridevi

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood) on

Here’ another adorbs photo of them

PS – We’ve heard that mommy Sridevi has told her daughters to stop posting pictures of themselves on social media. You can read all about that here!

Jhanvi Kapoor Sridevi
