Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Spent Valentines Day In The Most Epic Way

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are undoubtedly one of our most favourite couples in Telly world. The two are always so cute and share the most fun pictures and videos of each other. Not to forget, they have a massive fan following, who absolutely LOVE the two together! As you know, it was Valentine’s Day yesterday and Divyanka posted this video of her reminiscing the time they were on holiday together and wished her hubby a happy valentine’s day.
Vivek Dahiya shared a video of what they actually did yesterday!
Hahaha these guys are too damn cute! Got to love their PDA!