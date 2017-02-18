Saif Ali Khan Just Confirmed Sara Ali Khan’s Debut

Divya Rao Feb . 18 . 2017
Source: Twitter | Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan

There has been a lot of debate going on about who Sara Ali Khan will debut with and who will launch her. it was first being said that Sara will debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Karan Malhotra‘s next but that news soon fizzled out. Later, Bollywood’s rumour mill was abuzz with news of Saif not wanting Sara to be launched by Karan Johar because he doesn’t want her to become like Alia Bhatt. You can read more about it here.

Now, in a new turn of events, Saif confirmed with Pinkvilla that Sara will indeed be launched by Karan Johar.

I am very happy to see Sara doing whatever she has her heart set on. We talk constantly and she discusses whatever she wants to and I give her my advice. But eventually it is her decision. I think she is going to (debut with Karan). I am very happy she is working with Karan Johar because I think he is brilliant with newcomers and he will launch her correctly. He is a very intelligent and a passionate filmmaker and he understands films. I am very pleased that she is with him.

So, there you have it – straight from the horse’s mouth! Can’t wait to see how things shape up for this young actress.

