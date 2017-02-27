Priyanka Chopra Looks Divine In Shine At The Oscars After Party

Vanity fair #oscars @michaelkors A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:15am PST

Priyanka Chopra and her dream team was clearly ready for the Oscars weekend like no other. First she left us spellbound in a Ralph & Russo gown on the red carpet and now we spotted her dazzling in an all-black sequined gown for the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. Celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich picked out this number from Michael Kors and accessorised it with some Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Priyanka defined the meaning of ‘ravishing’ in this plunged neckline gown featuring ruffled shoulders and a fish-cut bottom. She kept her hair styled similar to her Oscars red carpet look and we love it. Tell us how many points would you give PC for rocking this black shine?