#nofilter #ificouldfreezethismoment #mostamazingmomentofmylife @jkarran ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Navina (@navina_005) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:33am PST

We earlier told you that Navina Bole, a.k.a Tia from Ishqbaaz got engaged to her boyfriend, Karran Jeet in a grand ceremony attended by the couple’s near and dear ones. The two are going to tie the knot very soon, and recently got a beautiful pre-wedding shoot. We are loving their fun chemistry and the play of subtle colours against the gorgeous background.

Check out some photos here:

Navina Bole and Karran Jeet Navina Bole and Karran Jeet Navina Bole and Karran Jeet Navina Bole and Karran Jeet Navina Bole and Karran Jeet Navina Bole and Karran Jeet Navina Bole and Karran Jeet Navina Bole and Karran Jeet Navina Bole and Karran Jeet ‹ ›







‹ ›

Picture credits: The Wedding Sutra

Congratulations, you two! Can’t wait to see more photos!