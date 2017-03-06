Kapil Sharma Just Confessed To Gatecrashing Shah Rukh Khan’s Party

Kapil Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan

Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly one of the funniest men in India. His shows have gone on to do really well for years and he’s loved by millions across the country for his relatable humour. The comedian, who is probably the first comedian to ever be on Koffee With Karan, brought the roof down with Karan Johar!

During the course of the conversation, Karan reminded him of a time when he gatecrashed Shah Rukh‘s Dilwale party. In an incident last year, Sharma’s cousin was down in Mumbai from London and she was an ardent SRK fan, who was hoping to see Mannat. When Kapil got there, he saw the gates open and walked in. The guards, who recognised him, assumed he was invited and didn’t stop him. A good couple of minutes later, he felt really guilty for gatecrashing, but right when he was about to leave, Gauri Khan saw him and invited him in. He later bumped into SRK and apologised profusely, but SRK being the chiller he is, welcomed him with a hug and asked him to stay!

What a cool story! If only this happened with us too on a regular basis. ;)