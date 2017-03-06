Kapil Sharma Just Confessed To Gatecrashing Shah Rukh Khan’s Party

Divya Rao Mar . 6 . 2017
Kapil Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan

Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly one of the funniest men in India. His shows have gone on to do really well for years and he’s loved by millions across the country for his relatable humour. The comedian, who is probably the first comedian to ever be on Koffee With Karan, brought the roof down with Karan Johar!

During the course of the conversation, Karan reminded him of a time when he gatecrashed Shah Rukh‘s Dilwale party. In an incident last year, Sharma’s cousin was down in Mumbai from London and she was an ardent SRK fan, who was hoping to see Mannat. When Kapil got there, he saw the gates open and walked in. The guards, who recognised him, assumed he was invited and didn’t stop him. A good couple of minutes later, he felt really guilty for gatecrashing, but right when he was about to leave, Gauri Khan saw him and invited him in. He later bumped into SRK and apologised profusely, but SRK being the chiller he is, welcomed him with a hug and asked him to stay!

What a cool story! If only this happened with us too on a regular basis. ;)

4
TAGS
Kapil Sharma Koffee with Karan Shah Rukh Khan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Kapil Sharma
Mar . 1 . 2017This Is How Kapil Sharma Reacted When Karan Johar Asked Him About Sex On Koffee With Karan 5
Feb . 28 . 2017Kapil Sharma’s Koffee With Karan 5 Episode Might Be Shorter Than Usual – Here’s Why
Feb . 27 . 2017Koffee With Karan 5 Promo: Kapil Sharma Is A Breath Of Fresh Air On The Show
Feb . 25 . 2017This Celebrity’s Koffee With Karan 5 Episode May Never Air
Feb . 8 . 2017Here’s Why Kapil Sharma Was Uncomfortable On Koffee With Karan
Koffee with Karan
Mar . 6 . 2017Promo: The Next Episode Of ‘Koffee With Karan’ Features A Strange Mix Of Guests
Feb . 20 . 2017Promo: There’s One Awkward Moment In The Next Episode Of Koffee With Karan
Feb . 13 . 2017“Will Check Ranveer’s Undergarments If I Woke Up As Deepika” – Karan Johar
Feb . 13 . 2017Koffee With Karan: Kangana Ranaut Is Absolutely Ruthless In This First Promo!
Feb . 8 . 2017Here’s Why Kapil Sharma Was Uncomfortable On Koffee With Karan
Shah Rukh Khan
Mar . 6 . 2017SRK & Anushka Sharma Shine Bright In Manish Malhotra For Mijwan Welfare Society
Mar . 6 . 2017Anushka Sharma’s Beauty Look Gives Her Designer Outfit Competition
Mar . 1 . 2017Shah Rukh Khan & Anushka Sharma Are Coming Back Together, But Not For A Movie
Feb . 21 . 2017Did Kangana Lose A Film With Shah Rukh Khan Due To Her Statement On Koffee With Karan 5?
Feb . 14 . 2017Madhuri Dixit Just Shared This Throwback Photo That Will Make Every 90s Kid Feel Old!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web