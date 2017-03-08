Priyanka Chopra Has A Message For All Of Us Women

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 8 . 2017
Women’s Day

Happy Women’s Day ladies! We’re feeling the love, joy and support as everyone is loving us extra more today. To get you in the spirit of Women’s Day celebrations, who better than the International sensation (but desi at heart) and Pantene’s newest ambassador-Priyanka Chopra giving us a powerful message? She’s an inspiration to many and her determination and kickass attitude really gets us in the girl boss mood. Doesn’t it? Check out what she has to say to us in the video below. #StrongIsBeautiful

You go girl! PC we love you.

Treat the women who have impacted your life the most. Check out our special picks from the Women’s Day gift guide.

