Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Lopamudra Raut Looks Unbelievably Sexy In This Photo

Divya Rao Mar . 9 . 2017

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Lopamudra Raut was one of the hottest women in the house. She was loved by people across the country for her fiesty demeanour and her honest answers. The model shared a new photo of hers from a recent photoshoot and she looks incredibly sexy! Take a look.

HOT DAMN!

PS – She was at the MissMalini HQ not too long ago and we played a fun game of Never Have I Ever with her. Check it out.

Lopamudra Raut
