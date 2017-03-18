Wow: Kapil Sharma May Have Secretly Gotten Married

Swagata Dam Mar . 18 . 2017
Source: Facebook

This morning, we shared some photos of actor and popular comedian Kapil Sharma‘s girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath. But from the looks of it, she isn’t his girlfriend anymore. No, they did not part ways. In fact, reports suggest that the two are now secretly married. Sharma took to Twitter to share announce the entry of a special woman in his life.

He also had a message for Deepika Padukone.

Clearly, Kapil is elated at the moment. Though he hasn’t annouced anything related to his engagement or marriage, congratulatory messages have started pouring in for him. Meanwhile, here’s what his ladylove has been posting on Facebook.

But there’s a possibility that these are all a part of a publicity stunt for Kapil’s upcoming movie as Ginni also posted a something about a contest to meet the duo.

What do you think, guys?

3
TAGS
Kapil Sharma
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Kapil Sharma
Mar . 18 . 2017Kapil Sharma Just Introduced His Girlfriend With This Sweet Message
Mar . 8 . 2017Here’s Why Diljit Dosanjh Did Not Accompany Anushka Sharma On The Kapil Sharma Show
Mar . 6 . 2017Kapil Sharma Just Confessed To Gatecrashing Shah Rukh Khan’s Party
Mar . 1 . 2017This Is How Kapil Sharma Reacted When Karan Johar Asked Him About Sex On Koffee With Karan 5
Feb . 28 . 2017Kapil Sharma’s Koffee With Karan 5 Episode Might Be Shorter Than Usual – Here’s Why
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web