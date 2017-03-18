Wow: Kapil Sharma May Have Secretly Gotten Married

Source: Facebook

This morning, we shared some photos of actor and popular comedian Kapil Sharma‘s girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath. But from the looks of it, she isn’t his girlfriend anymore. No, they did not part ways. In fact, reports suggest that the two are now secretly married. Sharma took to Twitter to share announce the entry of a special woman in his life.

Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:) pic.twitter.com/IqB6VKauM5 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017

He also had a message for Deepika Padukone.

@deepikapadukone deepu… now m not gona miss u .. hahahahaha.. love always pic.twitter.com/9cjQKiiEvj — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017

Clearly, Kapil is elated at the moment. Though he hasn’t annouced anything related to his engagement or marriage, congratulatory messages have started pouring in for him. Meanwhile, here’s what his ladylove has been posting on Facebook.

But there’s a possibility that these are all a part of a publicity stunt for Kapil’s upcoming movie as Ginni also posted a something about a contest to meet the duo.

What do you think, guys?